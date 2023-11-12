0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 21:38

Tourism to Occupied Lands Sees Huge Setback in October

The report by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics noted that 89,700 tourists visited Israel in October, with the majority entering before the seventh day of the month, prior to the outbreak of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, a surprise attack launched by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, against Israel.

By comparison, international tourist arrivals exceeded 370,000 during October last year, highlighting the significant damage inflicted on the sector due to the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation and the subsequent Israeli war against Gaza.

Since the end of the coronavirus pandemic, Israeli regime has launched promotional campaigns to encourage tourism in an effort to return to 2019 figures, which had not been achieved by the end of 2022, according to Israeli statistical data.

A report Monday from Secret Flights, a website that tracks flight data, indicated an 80% average decline in flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv since the outbreak of the conflict.

The website reported that around 100 flights per day have landed at Ben Gurion Airport during the conflict, compared to 500 daily flights before the war.

Israeli Zionist regime launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the cross-border attack by Hamas a month ago.

At least 11,180 Palestinians, mot of them children and women, have been killed. 
