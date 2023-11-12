0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 21:41

Zionist Minister Describes Situation in Gaza as 'Nakba 2023'

Story Code : 1095231
Zionist Minister Describes Situation in Gaza as
"We are now rolling out the Gaza Nakba." Dichter, a member of the right-wing Likud party, told Israeli Channel 12 on Saturday evening, Anadolu Agency reported.

He added, "From an operational point of view, there is no way to wage a war – as the Israeli army seeks to do in Gaza – with masses between the tanks and the soldiers."

When asked about comparing the situation in Gaza to the Nakba, Dichter said again, "Gaza Nakba 2023. That’s how it’ll end."

He added, "I do not know how the war will end. Gaza City occupies a third of the Strip's area and contains half of the Strip's population, but this is only a third of the Strip, and there are the other two-thirds of the Gaza Strip and six refugee camps."

Palestinians use the word "Nakba" in reference to the events of 1948, when armed Zionist militias forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to leave their homes and villages under the pressure of bombing and mass massacres in the historical lands of Palestine, pushing them further into the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and neighboring countries, in a major ethnical cleansing move prior to the announcement of the independence of Israel.
