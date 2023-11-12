EUCOM Confirms Death of 5 Service Members in Plane Crash

Islam Times - Five US servicemen were killed as a result of a military aircraft crash in the Mediterranean, EUCOM stated, according to media.

The EUROPEAN COMMAND Public Affairs Department said in a statement on Sunday that, on the evening of November 10, a US military aircraft conducting training operations in the eastern Mediterranean suffered a mishap and went down."Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the personnel involved at this time," the statement added."The cause of the training incident is currently under investigation.""However, we can definitively say that the aircraft sortie was purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity," it further read.