Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv

Islam Times - The Zionist Israeli regime army has confirmed that 7 troops were hurt in a mortar attack from Lebanon.

"Seven soldiers were lightly wounded in a mortar attack from Lebanon on the Manara area earlier today," the Zionists regime military said in a statement on Sunday afternoon, after local Lebanese media reported that as many as 15 Israeli soldiers were killed or wounded in a Hezbollah's guided missile attack."All the soldiers were taken to a hospital for treatment," Times of Isreal quoted the army's statement.The military also says some 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel .Four projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, while the rest landed in open areas, causing no injuries or damage.The Lebanese news website Al-Ahed News has reported on Sunday that 15 Zionist regime soldiers were killed or wounded in an operation carried out by the Hezbollah forces against "Dovev" military outpost.Meanwhile. Al-Manar TV Correspondent in south Lebanon said that "Salvoes of rockets fired from south Lebanon towards occupied territories in Palestine."The Hezbollah news service further said that Islamic Resistance in Lebanon reported direct casualties as fighters targeted Birkat Risha Israeli post.The Al-Manar correspondent further said that "Israeli post near Mais Al-Jabal Lebanese border town was targeted."