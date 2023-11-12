0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 21:52

Lebanese Caretaker PM Says He Trusts Hezbollah's Rationality

Story Code : 1095235
Najib Mikati made the remarks on Sunday in an interview with "Al Jazeera" where he hailed the performance of Hezbollah in the face of the Zionist regime's army's proactive actions. 

"We do not opt out for the war, and we will not take any steps to initiate more wars in the region," Lebanon's caretaker premier said. He hailed Hezbollah's rationality and said that "caution is still being exercised and we hope that the contacts will lead to a cessation of Israeli attacks in the south of the country."

Najib Mikati added that, "Hizbollah behaves very patriotically and I trust the rationality of this movement. What matters most to me is keeping Lebanon far from war. We have always sought stability. We demand a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible. We continue to exercise restraint and Israel must stop its provocative actions in southern Lebanon."

The Israeli regime waged a bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 11,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured about 27,500 others.

It has also imposed a “total siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

There has been exchanges of fire between the Israeli regime military and Hezbollah since October 7.
