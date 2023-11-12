Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas

Islam Times - A high-ranking official with the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement says the Tel Aviv regime is mistaken if it thinks it would be able to wipe out the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group.

“The occupying regime is delusional and mistaken if it believes that it can eliminate the Hamas movement or other Resistance factions. The Resistance front has developed both in terms of presence and strength, while the Occupation is repeating an obsolete experience in Gaza,” Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, said at a ceremony in southern Beirut on Sunday.He added, “Hamas will remain, the Axis of Resistance will become stronger, and buildings and hospitals much better than previous ones will be constructed in their place.”The high-ranking Hezbollah official stressed that resistance fighters will never lay down their arms as they are fighting off an enemy that cannot be trusted at all.“What is happening in the Gaza Strip confirms that it is impossible to rely on any force. We are facing an enemy that does not recognize any value. Security and safety are created using our weapons, blood, and capabilities,” Safieddine said.The senior Hezbollah official went on to say that the Israeli regime “is enjoying political support from the United States to carry out its acts of aggression, including killing of civilians and targeting any facility in Gaza.”The Gaza experience has proven that measures taken by Resistance fighters are most effective in the face of Israeli atrocities, Safieddine pointed out.Elsewhere in his remarks, the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council stated that Israel would not have hesitated to wreak havoc on Lebanon and take revenge on the Arab nation if it had been able to do so, emphasizing that the regime is deterred by equations imposed by his resistance movement.“If the enemy's goal is to frighten us through its crimes, then it must realize that such acts make people more committed to resistance. No one in the world can stop the tide of Resistance in our region,” he continued.He stressed that Resistance is the guarantor of regional nations, dismissing the so-called two-state solution as an out-of-date method to resolve the Palestinian conflict.“Combatants in Gaza are the ones who will determine battles on the ground. They are the ones who will shape the future, with better conditions in their favor,” Safieddine concluded.