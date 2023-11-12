0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 22:00

Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas

Story Code : 1095236
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
“The occupying regime is delusional and mistaken if it believes that it can eliminate the Hamas movement or other Resistance factions. The Resistance front has developed both in terms of presence and strength, while the Occupation is repeating an obsolete experience in Gaza,” Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, said at a ceremony in southern Beirut on Sunday.

He added, “Hamas will remain, the Axis of Resistance will become stronger, and buildings and hospitals much better than previous ones will be constructed in their place.”

The high-ranking Hezbollah official stressed that resistance fighters will never lay down their arms as they are fighting off an enemy that cannot be trusted at all.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip confirms that it is impossible to rely on any force. We are facing an enemy that does not recognize any value. Security and safety are created using our weapons, blood, and capabilities,” Safieddine said.

The senior Hezbollah official went on to say that the Israeli regime “is enjoying political support from the United States to carry out its acts of aggression, including killing of civilians and targeting any facility in Gaza.”

The Gaza experience has proven that measures taken by Resistance fighters are most effective in the face of Israeli atrocities, Safieddine pointed out.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council stated that Israel would not have hesitated to wreak havoc on Lebanon and take revenge on the Arab nation if it had been able to do so, emphasizing that the regime is deterred by equations imposed by his resistance movement.

“If the enemy's goal is to frighten us through its crimes, then it must realize that such acts make people more committed to resistance. No one in the world can stop the tide of Resistance in our region,” he continued.

He stressed that Resistance is the guarantor of regional nations, dismissing the so-called two-state solution as an out-of-date method to resolve the Palestinian conflict.

“Combatants in Gaza are the ones who will determine battles on the ground. They are the ones who will shape the future, with better conditions in their favor,” Safieddine concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
12 November 2023
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza
12 November 2023
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
12 November 2023
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
12 November 2023
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
12 November 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
11 November 2023
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
11 November 2023
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
11 November 2023
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
11 November 2023
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
11 November 2023