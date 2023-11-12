0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 22:03

Israeli Minister Calls for Settlements Building in Gaza

Zionist far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has already been banned from attending security meetings of the Israeli regime’s cabinet because of his making problematic proposals against the Palestinians. 

Ben-Gvir meanwhile criticized the policies of the regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over humanitarian pauses in the Gaza war and what he called containing the Palestinian resistance.   

The Zionist regime began its war on Gaza on October 7 following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched in response to seven decades of the regime’s brutalities against the Palestinian people.

The regime has conducted relentless airstrikes on the besieged territory, targeting residential areas including hospitals.

The Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Sunday that 11,100 people have been martyred since the outbreak of the war.

It said that 8,000 of the martyrs were women, children, and elderly people.

The ministry put the number of injured people at more than 27,000. 
