Sunday 12 November 2023 - 22:20

Myanmar Fighter Jet Crashes, Rebels Claim Responsibility

Story Code : 1095238
The jet went down over Kayah State in eastern Myanmar, near the border with Thailand, on Saturday during fighting between the military and the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF), which said it shot down the plane, Reuters reported.

Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told state-run MRTV the jet crashed due to a technical problem and the pilots had ejected safely and were in contact with the military.

The incident comes as Myanmar's military battles opposition forces on multiple fronts, as ethnic minority forces and anti-junta militias mount a rebellion that security analysts say is being carried out with an unprecedented level of coordination.

The military-installed president last week said Myanmar was at risk of breaking apart due to the failure to deal with the insurgency more effectively.

Conflict in Shan State, in the northeast bordering China, has displaced at least 50,000 people, with trade routes cut off and several towns seized since an anti-junta offensive launched last month by three ethnic minority insurgent groups.

China has called for all sides to cease hostilities. The insurgent alliance says it has seized more than 100 army posts. Assaults on towns have also taken place in Sagaing region, in central Myanmar, west of Shan State.
