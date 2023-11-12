0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 22:22

Qatar Calls for Permanently Reopening of Rafah Crossing

Story Code : 1095239
Qatar Calls for Permanently Reopening of Rafah Crossing
Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani made the remarks in a phone conversation with the Secretary of State of the United States of America Antony Blinken, according to the Qatari foreign ministry.

The deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip was discussed during the phone call.

During the call, Al Thani underscored the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief and humanitarian aid convoys to the Palestinians besieged in the Gaza Strip.

He also stressed the State of Qatar's continued mediation efforts to release prisoners, noting that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and complicates the efforts being made. 

Qatar has been conducting behind-the-scenes diplomacy for more than three weeks, speaking to Hamas officials and the Israeli regime to promote peace and secure the release of more than 200 prisoners.
Comment


Featured Stories
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
12 November 2023
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza
12 November 2023
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
12 November 2023
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
12 November 2023
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
12 November 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
11 November 2023
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
11 November 2023
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
11 November 2023
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
11 November 2023
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
11 November 2023