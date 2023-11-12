Qatar Calls for Permanently Reopening of Rafah Crossing

Islam Times - Qatar's foreign minister stressed the need to permanently reopen the Rafah crossing, saying that the continued attacks of the Zionist regime on the Gaza Strip will double the humanitarian disaster.

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani made the remarks in a phone conversation with the Secretary of State of the United States of America Antony Blinken, according to the Qatari foreign ministry.The deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip was discussed during the phone call.During the call, Al Thani underscored the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief and humanitarian aid convoys to the Palestinians besieged in the Gaza Strip.He also stressed the State of Qatar's continued mediation efforts to release prisoners, noting that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and complicates the efforts being made.Qatar has been conducting behind-the-scenes diplomacy for more than three weeks, speaking to Hamas officials and the Israeli regime to promote peace and secure the release of more than 200 prisoners.