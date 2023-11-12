US Ain al-Asad, al-Harir Airbases Targeted in Iraq

Islam Times - News sources reported that the United States' Ain al-Asad and al-Harir airbases in Iraq have come under attack.

An armed drone has attacked the al-Harir airbase in Iraq, where US forces are stationed, security sources said.According to them, the infrastructure was damaged.The US Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq’s Anbar Province has also been attacked, TASS reported.According to the source, the base came under mortar fire. At least two mines fell on the territory of the base. There was no information about the damage caused or who carried out the attack.On Sunday, media outlets reported that the illegal bases of the United States in Syria's Rmelan and Iraq's Erbil were targeted.In reaction to US support for the Israeli regime in the Gaza war, the Iraqi Resistance groups have repeatedly targeted the positions of American forces in recent days.After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.