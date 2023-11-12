0
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets

Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Saraya al-Quds Brigades (the military branch of Palestine's Islamic Jihad) targeted Karam Abu Salem and Amitay military bases in the occupied territories of Palestine. 

Earlier, Qassam brigades (the military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas) targeted Haifa, Akka, Shlomi, and Nahariya in the north of occupied Palestine with rockets.

The attacks were carried out after extensive air raids on the Gazan people mingled with a blockade on them.

The Palestinian resistance forces carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces on October 7 in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine.
