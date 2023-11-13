Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General

Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s war on the Gaza Strip has spilled over into neighboring Lebanon and may even widen in scope, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force said.

Addressing a commemorative ceremony on Monday morning, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the Zionist regime’s brutal onslaught against Gaza proved the rightful stances of Iran and made the world realize that Israel is a child-killing criminal regime.The Israeli regime is not going to last so long, he added.Asked about Iran’s reaction to the possibility of spread of the Gaza war and the Lebanese Hezbollah’s involvement in the conflict, the general said the war has already extended and Lebanon has become entangled.“It is probable that the extent of clashes will grow even bigger. The future is vague, though Iran is prepared for all conditions,” General Hajizadeh noted.He described the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation that the Palestinian resistance forces launched against Israel on October 7 as a “major strategic victory”, stressing that such an outright victory may not be downplayed by the Zionist regime’s tactical measures or criminal operations such as the massacre of children in Gaza.More than 11,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.The Tel Aviv regime has also blocked access to water, food, and electricity in Gaza, plunging the territory into a humanitarian crisis.Gaza’s two largest hospitals, al-Shifa and al-Quds, have both closed. Israeli snipers continue to fire at anyone near al-Shifa Hospital, trapping thousands inside.