Escalating Israeli Raids Deepen Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - Amidst escalating tensions, Israeli raids in the West Bank continue to exact a heavy toll on Palestinian lives and livelihoods.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society revealed on Monday that a Palestinian man was killed during the latest Israeli raid in the al-Hawuz neighborhood in Hebron (Al-Khalil).The victim, identified as 65-year-old Issa Ali Abdel Moneim al-Qadi al-Tamimi, was driving his vehicle when Israeli forces shot him in the head near the Islamic Charitable Society building, as disclosed by the Palestinian news agency Wafa.Wafa also reported that Israeli forces seized computers, files, and property from the Islamic Charitable Society building before shutting its doors.A video posted on Monday by Al Jazeera Arabic on the social media platform X showcased Israeli forces storming the city of Yatta in Hebron, with an armored vehicle bearing the Israeli flag present alongside heavily-armed soldiers.In the Balata refugee camp, heavy gunfire echoed as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian fighters in the occupied West Bank. Al Jazeera Arabic reported that the clashes erupted in the outskirts of Nablus early on Monday.Since October 7, the West Bank has been sealed off from the rest of the occupied territories, leading to a form of collective punishment for Palestinians. The Israeli blockade has halted the movement of people and goods. Some businesses have even been forced to shut down. Israel has also implemented checkpoints near wholesale markets in the region, purportedly to protect Israeli settlers residing in the vicinity.The ongoing Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank have resulted in the death of at least 185 Palestinians and injuries to 2,500 at the hands of Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank in more than a month, according to Palestinian authorities.