0
Monday 13 November 2023 - 10:45

Iran Pleased with Results of Taliban’s Visit

Story Code : 1095335
Iran Pleased with Results of Taliban’s Visit
Speaking to reporters at a presser on Monday, Nasser Kanaani said the Taliban delegation’s recent visit to Tehran was aimed at strengthening the trade relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

“The results of the (Taliban delegation’s) trip (to Iran) were promising. Five memoranda of understanding signed during the visit pertain mainly to trade relations. All in all, the trip was successful and paved the way for the two countries to strengthen cooperation within the framework of their mutual interests,” Kanaani said.

The spokesman also noted that Iran has raised the issue of its share of water from the Hirmand River during the Taliban delegation’s visit to Tehran.

“Iran has tried to prove that it is standing by the Afghan nation as a friend and brother to help improve the economic situation of the people of that country and promote the relations between Iran and Afghanistan,” the spokesman added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
13 November 2023
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
12 November 2023
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
12 November 2023
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza
12 November 2023
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
12 November 2023
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
12 November 2023
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
12 November 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
11 November 2023
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
11 November 2023