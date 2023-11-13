0
Monday 13 November 2023 - 10:55

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Interrupted during Pro-Palestine Remarks in Amsterdam

Story Code : 1095336
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Interrupted during Pro-Palestine Remarks in Amsterdam
Inviting a Palestinian and an Afghan woman to speak alongside her, Thunberg addressed a massive audience, stating, "As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice. Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity."

During her speech, a man approached the stage, expressing, "I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view," before being escorted off.

The incident unfolded after the two women concluded their remarks and Thunberg commenced her address.

As the situation in Gaza continues to draw international attention, there has been a notable increase in the number of people expressing solidarity with Palestine and condemning the Israeli actions that amount to genocide. The latest incident reflects a surge in support for the Palestinian cause, with individuals, activists, and organizations worldwide standing against the Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The escalating conflict, marked by a surge in civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, has prompted a groundswell of public outrage. Social media platforms have become a powerful tool for individuals to share information, images, and firsthand accounts, fostering a global movement that advocates for justice and an end to the violence.

Protests and demonstrations in various parts of the world are witnessing larger turnouts, reflecting a growing collective voice against what many perceive as disproportionate and indiscriminate actions by Israeli forces. The global community, including celebrities, academics, and influential figures, has increasingly become vocal in its condemnation of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

As calls for international intervention and diplomatic solutions intensify, the surge in global support for Palestine underscores the urgency of addressing the deep-rooted issues at the heart of the conflict. The evolving narrative on a global scale reflects a shift in public perception and a heightened awareness of the plight faced by Palestinians in Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
13 November 2023
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
12 November 2023
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
12 November 2023
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza
12 November 2023
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
12 November 2023
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
12 November 2023
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
12 November 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
11 November 2023
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
11 November 2023