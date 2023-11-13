WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility

Islam Times - World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on Sunday that Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip has ceased functioning as a medical facility, emphasizing a troubling increase in patient fatalities.

"Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore. The world cannot stand silent while hospitals, which should be safe havens, are transformed into scenes of death, devastation, and despair," Tedros wrote on X.Highlighting the dire situation at the hospital, he pointed out that for the past three days, the facility has lacked electricity and water, with poor internet connectivity severely hindering its ability to provide essential care."Tragically, the number of patient fatalities has increased significantly," he said, reiterating his call for a cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave.Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship, have been ongoing since the Palestinian group Hamas launched a cross-border attack on Oct. 7.Since then, over 11,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including more than 8,000 women and children, although the number has not been updated since contact was lost with key hospitals on Friday.