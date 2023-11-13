Americans Begging for Peace in Correspondences with Iran: IRGC Commander

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh affirmed that the US does not dare to threaten Iran with a military attack.

The top IRGC commander made the remarks on Monday, underlining that the United States had sent messages to Iran on several occasions in recent weeks asking for peace amid a regional conflict centered in Palestine.“The Americans do not threaten Iran … they sent correspondences to Iran three times in a single night and the wording of all these correspondences contained requests and begging,” Hajizadeh told reporters in Tehran.He emphasized that Iran is not in a position to be threatened by enemies, even in the midst of the conflict in Gaza where the ‘Israeli’ regime has been involved in a war against civilians.“We are at the height of [our] power and we have prepared ourselves for any eventuality,” Hajizadeh said.The remarks come amid concerns that the war in Gaza may spread to other parts of West Asia where resistance groups have warned that they could target US interests in the region because of its support for the ‘Israeli’ regime.Hajizadeh said the confrontation has already spread to Lebanon, where the resistance group Hezbollah has been engaged in cross-border confrontations with the ‘Israeli’ regime.He said, however, that the conflict may further escalate, adding that Iran is ready for any possible scenario.