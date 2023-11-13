0
Monday 13 November 2023 - 20:39

US Given Negative Credit Rating: Moody’s Investors Service

Story Code : 1095453
US Given Negative Credit Rating: Moody’s Investors Service
Moody’s Investors Service has indicated a potential downgrade of the US.s top credit rating. The downgrade is attributed to large fiscal deficits, a decline in debt affordability, and continued political polarization within the US Congress. 

As the US still maintains an “AAA” rating for the moment, the credit rating agency’s downgrade reflects a growing concerns about the US government’s debt and its inability to handle fiscal responsibilities.

Without measures to cut spending or increase revenue, Moody’s warns, fiscal deficits could persist at a substantial level. This would significantly undermine debt affordability, especially in the face of increasing interest rates, crypto.news.com reported. 

Moody’s decision comes after Fitch Ratings—considered one of three most significant rating agencies in the world (the others being Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s)—downgraded the country’s sovereign rating in August after months of political tension surrounding the US debt ceiling.

The downgrade shifted the US out of the category of nations with the highest credit ratings evaluated by Fitch, one of three firms assessing governments and companies’ ability to meet their financial commitments. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
13 November 2023
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
12 November 2023
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
12 November 2023
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza
12 November 2023
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
12 November 2023
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
12 November 2023
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
12 November 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
11 November 2023
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
11 November 2023