US Warns ‘Israel’ About Military Actions in Lebanon As Hezbollah Gives Jitters to Both

Islam Times - US War Secretary Lloyd Austin warned ‘Israel’ against escalating tensions with Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement amid the Zionist regime's onslaught in the Gaza Strip, an Axios report said.

Austin's warning, which was made on Saturday, came amid fears that escalating tensions on the border separating Lebanon from Occupied Palestine could lead to a regional war that would draw the US further into the conflict, according to the report.A US source said the White House asked Austin to express concern to Zionist war minister Yoav Gallant about escalating provocations in Lebanon, Axios added.In the public readout of the Austin-Gallant call, the Pentagon said Austin “emphasized the need to contain the conflict to Gaza and avoid regional escalation” without specifically mentioning Lebanon.However, two informed US and ‘Israeli’ sources said Austin specifically mentioned concerns about ‘Israeli’ military action in Lebanon.An ‘Israeli’ source even said Austin asked Gallant for clarification about ‘Israeli’ airstrikes in Lebanon and urged ‘Israel’ to refrain from taking actions that could lead to an all-out war between the ‘Israeli’ regime and Hezbollah fighters.For his part, Gallant assured Austin that ‘Tel Aviv’ does not seek to open a second front in Lebanon and ruled out such a scenario, according to the ‘Israeli’ source.Since the beginning of the ‘Israeli’ aggression in Gaza on October 7, daily confrontations have taken place between ‘Israeli’ troops and Hezbollah fighters.A Hezbollah officer has recently said his comrades with the resistance movement are fully prepared for any ‘Israeli’ assault and have been mobilized in two regions on the border between Lebanon and the 1948 ‘Israeli’-occupied territories, as well as the occupied Golan Heights and the Galilee region.