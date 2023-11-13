0
Monday 13 November 2023 - 21:43

Half of Americans Blame Biden for Worsening Economy: Survey

People in the United States point their finger at the policies of Biden amid the huge and reckless financial contributions of the US government to Ukraine for war with Russia and also aiding the Zionist regime for its brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip.

A new survey jointly carried out by the University of Michigan's School of Economics and the "Financial Times" magazine showed that 48 percent of American people believe that Biden's policies have severely harmed the US economy.

Meanwhile, 21% of the participants in this poll say that Biden's policies have not changed the US economic situation compared to the past.

Earlier, the results of another survey showed that few Americans were satisfied with Biden's performance as the president of the country and his approval rating has plummeted. 
