UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman Sacked in Cabinet Reshuffle

Islam Times - Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been sacked in a Cabinet reshuffle, according to media reports on Monday.

The home secretary was fired by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a Cabinet reshuffle, Politico reported.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly replaced Braverman as home secretary."It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary," said Braverman following the development."I will have more to say in due course," added Braverman, according to the report.Meanwhile, Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, who earlier called on her to resign, said: “There should be a General Election now.""Never has someone been so unfit for public office as Suella Braverman ... The Tories are out of ideas and out of time, there should be a General Election now," he wrote on X.It came after a row over her controversial remarks on pro-Palestinian protests and her article in The Times newspaper that met with massive criticism.Braverman sparked widespread outrage after calling the pro-Palestine protests in the UK "hate marches."Later, she wrote an article in The Times, asserting: "I do not believe that these marches are merely a cry for help for Gaza."She also accused the Metropolitan Police of "playing favorites" with protesters, after the London police force decided not to seek a ban on a planned march on Armistice Day."They are an assertion of primacy by certain groups -- particularly Islamists -- of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland," she wrote.Later, Downing Street confirmed that Braverman did not make requested edits to her article.She was accused of emboldening far-rights groups that clashed with police on Saturday during the Armistice Day ceremony.Sunak was reportedly urged to sack Braverman, while Paul Scully, the minister for London, said the home secretary is fueling "hatred and division" with her comments.