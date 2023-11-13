0
Monday 13 November 2023 - 21:45

Iran Refutes Allegation of Commanding Resistance Forces

Story Code : 1095476
Iran Refutes Allegation of Commanding Resistance Forces
“We have made it clear several times that the resistance groups in the region do not take orders from Iran. We do not issue any orders either,” Nasser Kanaani said in a press conference on Monday.

Dismissing Washington’s accusations that Iran commands the resistance fighters, the spokesman said the US is seeking to distort the realities and make baseless allegations against Iran.

The resistance groups make decisions by themselves, he underlined, advising the US to reconsider its unacceptable policies in support of the Zionist regime instead of leveling accusations against Iran.

Reiterating Iran’s concerns about the spread of war after the Zionist regime’s onslaught against Gaza, Kanaani warned that the US’ unwavering support for the Israeli regime’s crimes and its opposition to a ceasefire would open up new battlefronts.

“The US must realize that it will be able to prevent the possible spread of the war to the other regions only with an immediate end to the massacre (of Palestinians), the full removal of humanitarian blockade (of Gaza) and the pullout of (American) military forces from the region,” he stated.

More than 11,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

The Tel Aviv regime has also blocked access to water, food, and electricity in Gaza, plunging the territory into a humanitarian crisis.

Gaza’s two largest hospitals, al-Shifa and al-Quds, have both closed. Israeli snipers continue to fire at anyone near al-Shifa Hospital, trapping thousands inside.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
13 November 2023
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
12 November 2023
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
12 November 2023
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza
12 November 2023
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
12 November 2023
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
12 November 2023
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
12 November 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
11 November 2023
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
11 November 2023