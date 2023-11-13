Iran Refutes Allegation of Commanding Resistance Forces

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry categorically rejected the allegation made by the US that the anti-Israeli resistance groups in the region take orders from Tehran.

“We have made it clear several times that the resistance groups in the region do not take orders from Iran. We do not issue any orders either,” Nasser Kanaani said in a press conference on Monday.Dismissing Washington’s accusations that Iran commands the resistance fighters, the spokesman said the US is seeking to distort the realities and make baseless allegations against Iran.The resistance groups make decisions by themselves, he underlined, advising the US to reconsider its unacceptable policies in support of the Zionist regime instead of leveling accusations against Iran.Reiterating Iran’s concerns about the spread of war after the Zionist regime’s onslaught against Gaza, Kanaani warned that the US’ unwavering support for the Israeli regime’s crimes and its opposition to a ceasefire would open up new battlefronts.“The US must realize that it will be able to prevent the possible spread of the war to the other regions only with an immediate end to the massacre (of Palestinians), the full removal of humanitarian blockade (of Gaza) and the pullout of (American) military forces from the region,” he stated.More than 11,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.The Tel Aviv regime has also blocked access to water, food, and electricity in Gaza, plunging the territory into a humanitarian crisis.Gaza’s two largest hospitals, al-Shifa and al-Quds, have both closed. Israeli snipers continue to fire at anyone near al-Shifa Hospital, trapping thousands inside.