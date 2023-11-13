0
Monday 13 November 2023 - 23:30

Qassam Brigades Attack Zionist Regime Troops in Beit Hanoun

As the Israeli military continued its brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip for the 38th consecutive day on Monday, the Palestinian Resistance groups  confronted the invading army with might, inflicting heavy losses on them.

The Qassam Brigades (the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas) announced that it targeted the special forces of the Zionist regime with TBG mortars on Monday.

Qassam emphasized that these forces were entrenched in one of the buildings north of Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip.

The Resistance group announced the destruction of the Zionist regime's tanks on Monday. The Qassam Brigades announced that it destroyed an Israeli army tank in the southwest of Gaza City with a "Yasin 105" missile.

Two other tanks of were also destroyed by Qassam fighters in the west of Gaza City with Yasin 105 missiles.

Yasin 105 Qassam rockets also destroyed two other tanks of the Zionist regime in the north of Beit Hanoun.

Also, Qassam Brigades snipers also shot a Zionist soldier in the north of Beit Hanoun.
