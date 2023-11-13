0
Monday 13 November 2023 - 23:32

Another US Military Base in Syria Comes under Attack

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV Network reported that the US military base at the "Kharab al-Jeer" airport in north-eastern Hasakah. (northeastern Syria) was targeted by a missile attack on Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday morning, the Resistance forces attacked the US military base in the Koniko oil field located in the east of Syria with 15 rockets.

Al-Mayadeen wrote: This operation, which resulted in several explosions, was carried out in response to the American air strike in Syria, and as a result, four American soldiers were killed.

American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Monday that the United States has targeted areas of eastern Syria with airstrikes in response to Resistance's attacks against American troops stationed in Iraq and Syria.
