Hamas Censures Borrell Comments about Gaza War

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) reacted to the statements of the EU foreign policy chief, Joseph Borrell who levelled accusations against the Palestinian Resistance.In response to this statement, Hamas declared that Joseph Borrell's accusations about the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields are a exactly the opposite to the facts.Hamas emphasized that EU accusations only indicate supporting occupiers to commit more crimes against children and defenseless civilians.In the continuation of this statement, it was also stressed "We reject Borrell's dangerous statements, in which pictures, testimonies, and international reports of the occupier's crimes are ignored, " adding that Hamas urges Borrell to revise his disgusting and inhuman statements immediately.Hospitals in the north of the Palestinian enclave are blockaded by Zionist forces and barely able to care for those inside, according to medical staff. Gaza's largest and second-largest hospitals, Al Shifa and Al-Quds said they were suspending operations.The Zionist regime began its war on Gaza on October 7 following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched in response to seven decades of the regime’s brutalities against the Palestinian people.The regime has conducted relentless airstrikes on the besieged territory, targeting residential areas including hospitals.The Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Sunday that 11,100 people have been martyred since the outbreak of the war.It said that 8,000 of the martyrs were women, children, and elderly people.The ministry put the number of injured people at more than 27,000.