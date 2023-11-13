0
Monday 13 November 2023 - 23:39

EU's Josep Borrell to Pay a Visit to West Asia

Story Code : 1095493
EU
"I will travel to Israel, Palestine, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar & Jordan this week to discuss humanitarian access & assistance & political issues with regional leaders," Josep Borrell wrote on X, Anadolu reported.

"We need a political horizon looking towards the two-state solution. This can only be achieved through dialogue."

His announcement came amid the worsening situation in the Gaza Strip, where Zionist attacks have killed more than 11,000 people.

In a statement on Sunday, Borrell expressed "grave concern" about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for "immediate pauses in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors."

The EU has been criticized for not calling for a cease-fire despite the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave, where crucial supplies such as food, water, and fuel are critically low.

As the Zionist assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 38th day, at least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,700 children and women, and more than 28,200 others injured, according to the latest figures by Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Zionist relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.
