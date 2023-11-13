Hamas Welcomes Sacking Controversial UK Minister

Islam Times - Fawzi Barhoum, the Palestinian Resistance Hamas movement's spokesman in Gaza welcomed the UK Rishi Sunak government's decision to fire Suella Braverman.

The local UK media reported on Monday that the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters.In reaction to the replacement of the UK Home Secretary, Fawzi Barhoum the Palestinian Resistance Hamas movement's spokesman in Gaza said that "The dismissal of Suella Braverman, the British Secretary of Home who opposes British popular actions in support of the rights of the Palestinian people and calls the supporters of these rights "troublemakers", is a victory for the popular actions of the British elite who support the narrative that opposes the oppression of Palestine and the crimes of the Israeli occupation in Gaza."