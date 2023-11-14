Russia Building More Nuclear Reactors than Any Other Country, IAEA Data Show

Islam Times - Russia is building more nuclear reactors that any other country in the world, according to data from the Power Reactor Information System of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The data show a total of 58 nuclear power reactors are currently under construction worldwide, of which 23 are being built by Russia."Indeed, Rosatom now is doing the most construction of nuclear power units outside the country. It is interesting that our state corporation's direct competitors, again according to PRIS data, currently are three Chinese companies: CNNC, CSPI and CGN," Alexander Uvarov, a director at the Atominfo Center and editor-in-chief at the atominfo.ru website, told TASS."They are building 22 reactors, but it should be noted that they are being built primarily inside China, and the Chinese partners are building five of them together with us. If we talk about the Americans and Europeans, they are lagging behind by a wide margin,"According to the IAEA, a total of 412 nuclear reactors are in operation at power plants across the world now, with their total capacity at about 370.2 gigawatts.