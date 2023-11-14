0
Tuesday 14 November 2023 - 10:20

Russia Building More Nuclear Reactors than Any Other Country, IAEA Data Show

Story Code : 1095622
Russia Building More Nuclear Reactors than Any Other Country, IAEA Data Show
The data show a total of 58 nuclear power reactors are currently under construction worldwide, of which 23 are being built by Russia.

"Indeed, Rosatom now is doing the most construction of nuclear power units outside the country. It is interesting that our state corporation's direct competitors, again according to PRIS data, currently are three Chinese companies: CNNC, CSPI and CGN," Alexander Uvarov, a director at the Atominfo Center and editor-in-chief at the atominfo.ru website, told TASS.

"They are building 22 reactors, but it should be noted that they are being built primarily inside China, and the Chinese partners are building five of them together with us. If we talk about the Americans and Europeans, they are lagging behind by a wide margin,"

According to the IAEA, a total of 412 nuclear reactors are in operation at power plants across the world now, with their total capacity at about 370.2 gigawatts.
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
14 November 2023
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
14 November 2023
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
13 November 2023
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
13 November 2023
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
12 November 2023
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
12 November 2023
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza
12 November 2023
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
12 November 2023
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
12 November 2023