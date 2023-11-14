0
Tuesday 14 November 2023 - 10:47

Trump's Truth Social Reports $73 mln Net Loss since Launch

Trump
Trump had announced the launch of his social media app in Oct 2021, saying it would "stand up to Big Tech" companies such as Twitter and Facebook that previously barred him.

In 2022, Truth Social posted a loss of $50 million, with net sales of just $1.4 million. It lost $23 million in the first half of this year, with net sales of $2.3 million.

Trump Media & Technology Group's (TMTG) independent registered public accounting firm has indicated that the financial condition raises substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern, according to the filing, Reuters reported.

"TMTG believes that it may be difficult to raise additional funds through traditional financing sources in the absence of material progress toward completing its merger with Digital World."

The company also eliminated several positions in March, the filing said, adding that the action followed a review of all departments, most significantly impacting TMTG's streaming video on demand and infrastructure teams. 
