Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War

Islam Times - Resistance groups will pose a threat to the United States and Europe if the “Israeli” entity loses its current war with the Palestinian movement Hamas, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed, saying Western states would be next in line should the entity fail.

While Netanyahu acknowledged that Washington had been very supportive of “Israel’s” military aggression on Gaza, he rejected any calls for a ceasefire, insisting it would amount to a surrender to Hamas.Netanyahu implored “Israel’s” allies for support during a sit-down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday, stating “We have to win not only for our sake, but for the sake of the Middle East,” as well as “for the sake of our Arab neighbors” and the world at large.“We have to win to protect ‘Israel’. We have to win to safeguard the Middle East. We have to win for the sake of the civilized world. That's the battle we're fighting, and it's being waged right now. There is no substitute for that victory,” he continued, adding “If we don't win now, then Europe is next and you're next.”Insisting that “our fight is your fight,” Netanyahu went on to allege that an “axis of terror” exists between Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Ansarullah in Yemen and Iran, claiming Tehran’s “minions” seek to “bring the Middle East [and] the world back to the Dark Ages.”“On the other side stands ‘Israel’, the modern Arab states, of course the United States, all the forces that want to see peace, prosperity for the Middle East and for the world,” Netanyahu added.US officials have been reluctant to directly call for a ceasefire, instead proposing shorter “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid to enter the besieged Palestinian enclave. However, as the death toll mounts in Gaza, some administration officials have urged restraint from “Israeli” occupation forces, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently lamenting that “far too many” Palestinians had been murdered in the “Israeli” entity’s bombing campaign.On October 7, Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in which some 1,200 illegal “Israeli” settlers died and 240 more taken captives, according to "Israeli" officials. In response, Netanyahu declared war on the besieged Gaza Strip, launching massive air strikes and a ground invasion in the enclave. Palestinian officials say the death toll on their side has exceeded 11,000 so far.