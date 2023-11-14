0
Tuesday 14 November 2023 - 21:33

Ansarullah Leader: Our Operations Against ‘Israel’ Impact Entity’s Depth

Story Code : 1095742
Ansarullah Leader: Our Operations Against ‘Israel’ Impact Entity’s Depth
In a speech during a meeting in one of Yemen’s mosques, Sayyed Al-Houthi wondered: “A summit they say represents all Muslims and only comes up with a statement of vocal demands, are those the capabilities of 57 Arab countries?”

He further announced an operation of the Yemeni Rocketry Force and Propelled Air Force that was carried out yesterday against the Zionist enemy. Sayyed Al-Houthi added that “The enemy dares not raise ‘Israeli’ flags on its ships in the Red Sea, but tends to camouflage, which shows how useful and influential our stance in targeting the enemy is.”

The Ansarullah leader also made clear that “Had the Yemeni people been able to have access to a ground exit that leads to Palestine, hundreds of thousands of our resistance fighters would have moved for a direct confrontation against the Zionist enemy.”
