0
Tuesday 14 November 2023 - 21:38

Maduro Urges Pro-Palestinians To Stay Put on Streets Until Battle for Palestine Is Won

Story Code : 1095744
Maduro Urges Pro-Palestinians To Stay Put on Streets Until Battle for Palestine Is Won
During his weekly television program on Tuesday, Maduro said "The world must stay in the streets, because we must win this battle for the right to life and land, and the establishment of a Palestinian state."

Last week he said that humanity must stand up against the ‘Israeli’ genocide of the Palestinian people while hosting the Palestinian ambassador to Caracas, Fadi Al-Zaben, on television.

“Women and children are being killed in a horrific manner,” he said.

The Bolivarian leader has consistently emphasized the need to put an end to the genocide being committed against the Palestinians in Gaza by the Zionist regime.

“We must demand, with one voice, an end to the genocide against the Palestinian people," he said on October 31, stressing that “I implore the world to raise their voices and put a stop to the extermination and violence against the Palestinian people.”

Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets all over the world in the past month despite governments' ban on pro-Palestinian protests, calling for an end to the ‘Israeli’ regime's ongoing genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The demonstrations are held with the participants trying to press their governments to hold the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime to account for its indiscriminate campaign of bloodletting and destruction against the blockaded coastal territory.

Pro-Palestinian rallies in capital cities across the globe have demonstrators shouting "Free Palestine," "Stop the genocide," and '‘Israel’ is a criminal!'

More than 11,000 Palestinians, including 4,506 children, have been martyred, and 27,490 others sustained injuries since October 7, when the occupying regime started the war in response to an operation staged by the Gaza-based resistance groups.
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
14 November 2023
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
14 November 2023
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
13 November 2023
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
13 November 2023
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
12 November 2023
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
12 November 2023
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza
12 November 2023
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
12 November 2023
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
12 November 2023