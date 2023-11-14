Maduro Urges Pro-Palestinians To Stay Put on Streets Until Battle for Palestine Is Won

Islam Times - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urged people all over the world to fight for Palestinian "life and land" by continuing mass demonstrations and calling for an end to ‘Israeli’ genocide in Gaza.

During his weekly television program on Tuesday, Maduro said "The world must stay in the streets, because we must win this battle for the right to life and land, and the establishment of a Palestinian state."Last week he said that humanity must stand up against the ‘Israeli’ genocide of the Palestinian people while hosting the Palestinian ambassador to Caracas, Fadi Al-Zaben, on television.“Women and children are being killed in a horrific manner,” he said.The Bolivarian leader has consistently emphasized the need to put an end to the genocide being committed against the Palestinians in Gaza by the Zionist regime.“We must demand, with one voice, an end to the genocide against the Palestinian people," he said on October 31, stressing that “I implore the world to raise their voices and put a stop to the extermination and violence against the Palestinian people.”Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets all over the world in the past month despite governments' ban on pro-Palestinian protests, calling for an end to the ‘Israeli’ regime's ongoing genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.The demonstrations are held with the participants trying to press their governments to hold the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime to account for its indiscriminate campaign of bloodletting and destruction against the blockaded coastal territory.Pro-Palestinian rallies in capital cities across the globe have demonstrators shouting "Free Palestine," "Stop the genocide," and '‘Israel’ is a criminal!'More than 11,000 Palestinians, including 4,506 children, have been martyred, and 27,490 others sustained injuries since October 7, when the occupying regime started the war in response to an operation staged by the Gaza-based resistance groups.