Iran’s $10 Billion Financial Resources in Iraq Likely to Be Released

Islam Times - The US government is likely to agree with Iran’s getting access to $10 billion worth of its financial resources in Iraq and the transfer of these resources to the Sultanate of Oman and Europe, American sources said.

The Biden administration may approve a sanctions waiver on Tuesday that will allow Iran to access at least $10 billion in previously frozen funds held in Iraq.The waiver would extend the multibillion-dollar sanctions relief first issued in July that expires tomorrow. It allows Iraq to transfer frozen electricity payments into Iranian-owned bank accounts in Europe and Oman, the Free Beacon reported.According to reports, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammad Reza Farzin held talks with his Omani counterpart last month on the acceleration of Iran’s access to its financial resources.