US Continues Fostering Anti-Russia Sanctions, Moscow Adjusting to Them: Kremlin

Islam Times - The US continues fostering sanctions against Russia, though Moscow is adjusting to such conditions, acting in accordance with its own interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He noted the request by the US Department of the Treasury to management companies for receiving information about 100 tankers allegedly transporting Russian oil meant for exports in circumvention of Western sanctions."We surely understand that the American authorities continue their sanctions intentions in this or that form. Nevertheless, we are still adjusting to those conditions, acting in a way that fully meets our interests," he said, TASS reported.The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sent respective notifications to 30 foreign companies in what has become the biggest step of the kind by the United States since Washington and its allies imposed a price cap on Russian oil.Some of the vessels now under investigation were allegedly involved in lifting Russian oil from the Pacific port of Kozmino, while others were loaded at the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, according to a source speaking with the agency. The US Treasury Department declined to comment on the probe.