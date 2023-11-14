Pro-Palestine Initiative Calls for Investigation of Israeli Politicians for War Crimes

Islam Times - The Justice for Gaza initiative, spearheading the call for an investigation into war crimes committed by Israeli politicians, is gaining significant support.

Close to 1,800 individuals, including former UK Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn and Spanish politician Ione Belarra Urteaga, have endorsed the initiative.The initiative's primary objective is to unite voices from international civil society, political leaders, and citizens globally to advocate for the investigation of the Israeli regime. The focus is on crimes of genocide and crimes against humanity perpetrated in the Gaza Strip since October 7.The Justice for Gaza initiative specifically urges the International Criminal Court (ICC) to examine all members of Israel’s war cabinet, including Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Galant, Benjamin Gantz, Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben Gvir, and Hertzi Halevi, among others.The crimes for which the investigation is sought encompass genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, as outlined in the Rome Statute. Given the gravity of the documented crimes and the intentional nature of their commission, the communication suggests that prerequisites for an arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Galant may exist.The communication also emphasizes the urgency of expediting the ongoing investigation into war crimes committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem al-Quds, and Gaza. It calls for increased financial and human resources to ensure a swift and decisive inquiry.The Justice for Gaza initiative comes at a critical juncture, aiming to end the perceived impunity of the Israeli regime for its crimes in Gaza. Against a backdrop of ongoing conflict, the initiative asserts the need for justice, peace, freedom, and dignity for the entire Palestinian population. It underscores the imperative for Israel to comply with international law and calls for accountability for those responsible for crimes against the Palestinian people.Last week, three Palestinian rights groups filed a lawsuit with the ICC, urging the body to investigate Israel for both "apartheid" and "genocide."