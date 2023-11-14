US Forces Present in Occupied Territories to Support Israeli Nuclear Facilities

Islam Times - US military forces have arrived in occupied Palestine with the express purpose of managing Israeli nuclear facilities in Dimona and the Tebna desert region, according to Rai al-Youm, an independent Arabic-language online newspaper.

Citing its sources, the outlet stated that Americans communicated to a Lebanese intermediary that their military personnel in occupied Palestine would not actively participate in the war alongside the Zionist regime's army and their mission is uniquely assigned to them.According to Rai al-Youm, Pentagon-affiliated sources mentioned 2,000 American forces in occupied Palestine, with most identified as military advisers. However, the purpose of deploying these forces is reported to be managing the two nuclear facilities in the occupied territories, namely Dimona and the Tebna desert region.Earlier, Tasnim reported that 5000 American military personnel are involved in Israeli operations against Gaza. Some are directly involved, while the majority provide support, guidance, and other roles. It was also mentioned that control of major Zionist nuclear centers has been handed over to the Americans.Rai al-Youm's information initially confirms both reports, which were previously described as psychological operations against Israelis by some Hebrew media. Despite previous denials, American sources are now confirming at least some of these reports. They do, however, continue to conceal some details, including the direct presence of American military personnel in the crimes against the people of Gaza.Christopher Maier, an Assistant Secretary of Defense, officially confirmed the presence of the US commandos alongside Israelis in Gaza during a press briefing.“We’re actively helping the Israelis to do a number of things,” Maier said at a special operations conference in Washington, The New York Times reported.Another overlooked aspect is the number of American forces, which was initially reported to be 5,000 but has now been confirmed to be 2,000 by Rai al-Youm. Concealing the direct operational military force, such as commandos, may be related to the hiding of the remaining 3,000 forces.Rai al-Youm’s sources implicitly confirm the collapse of the overall Israeli management system, leading Israel to rely on US forces to protect and manage its nuclear facilities.The entry of US commanders into the occupied territories to participate in military operations against Gaza has exacerbated the schism within the Zionist regime army's command structure and hierarchy. Some Israeli military commanders have expressed distrust in the Israeli army's structure and senior officials, prompting Netanyahu to invite American forces to join the war.Internal conflicts within Israel's intelligence and security structure, particularly between Shin Bet (Shabak) and the national security ministry led by Itamar Ben Gvir, have resulted in the dismissal of high-ranking generals and the emergence of protests in the army and other Israeli intelligence organizations.