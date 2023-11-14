Israeli Bombing Campaign on Gaza Leaves 50 Journalists Killed

Islam Times - 50 journalists were killed by the Zionist regime’s heinous atrocities on the Gaza enclave so far, according to Palestinian sources.

Journalists continue to be victims of the Israeli bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip and the killing of another journalist Ahmad Fatima on November 13 brings the death toll of journalists up to 50, Palestinian sources reported.Previously on November 7, journalists Yahya Abu Munie and Mohammad Abu Hasira were killed due to the airstrikes on Gaza.Abu Hasira was killed along with 42 members of his family during a targeted Israeli strike against their home.The Israeli regime waged a bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity.Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 11,180 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 28,000 others.It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.