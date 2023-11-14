0
Tuesday 14 November 2023 - 22:04

Israeli Bombing Campaign on Gaza Leaves 50 Journalists Killed

Story Code : 1095761
Israeli Bombing Campaign on Gaza Leaves 50 Journalists Killed
Journalists continue to be victims of the Israeli bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip and the killing of another journalist Ahmad Fatima on November 13 brings the death toll of journalists up to 50, Palestinian sources reported.

Previously on November 7, journalists Yahya Abu Munie and Mohammad Abu Hasira were killed due to the airstrikes on Gaza.

Abu Hasira was killed along with 42 members of his family during a targeted Israeli strike against their home.

The Israeli regime waged a bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 11,180 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 28,000 others.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
14 November 2023
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
14 November 2023
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
13 November 2023
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
13 November 2023
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
12 November 2023
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
12 November 2023
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza
12 November 2023
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
12 November 2023
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
12 November 2023