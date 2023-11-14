0
Tuesday 14 November 2023 - 22:10

Hamas Says Killed 7 Israeli Soldiers at Point-Blank Range

Story Code : 1095764
Hamas Says Killed 7 Israeli Soldiers at Point-Blank Range
In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the Qassam Brigades said that "Our fighters killed 7 Zionist soldiers at point-blank range in the northern axis of Gaza City and incinerated an armored personnel carrier and two Zionist tanks at the same location after firing 'Yassin 105' shells."

Also, earlier today, Al-Qassam Brigades said in a separate statement that its fighters targeted two Israel tanks and a military bulldozer with ‘Tandem’ shells in northwest of Gaza City.

The Israeli regime launched a genocidal campaign against the Gaza Strip following an operation by Palestinian resistance groups in the occupied territories on October 7.
