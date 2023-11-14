US, UK Coordinately Sanction Palestinian Resistance Groups

Islam Times - In a coordinated move on Tuesday, the United States and the United Kingdom announced sanctions on Palestinian Resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad and their alleged financiers.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed its third round of sanctions targeting Hamas-affiliated individuals and entities since the October 7 when Hamas conducted a successful attack against the occupying Israeli regime named Al-Aqsa Storm Operation.Accoeding to a statement on the Treasury's website, this action designates key Hamas officials and the mechanisms by which Iran allegedly provides support to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).The Treasury continued to claim that "Today’s designations are coordinated with action by the U.K. and are aimed at protecting the international financial system from abuse by Hamas and their enablers.""The US Department of State is concurrently designating a leader of PIJ’s military wing," the statement added.This action builds on OFAC’s recent October 27 and October 18 designations of Hamas operatives and financial facilitators, as well as its May 2022 designation of officials and companies involved in managing Hamas’s secret international investment portfolio, the Treasury added.Tehran has rejected the Western countries' claim it is has supported the Resistance groups financially and militarily. Rather, it says that those Resistance movements act independently and are only inspired by the Islamic Revolution in Iran.