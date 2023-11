Islam Times - The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has announced that cash donations from Iranians to the Palestinian people of Gaza have reached $1.74 million at the end of the fifth week of the donation campaign.

The campaign was launched to collect financial aid for the residents of Gaza, Vahid Salimi, the head of the volunteers of the IRCS, said on Tuesday.The donations have been deposited into the official accounts of the IRCS in the Central Bank of Iran and Bank Melli.Since the Israeli regime attacked Gaza on October 7, more than 11,000 people, many of them women and children, have lost their lives in the attacks.