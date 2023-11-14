Israel Calls for Resignation of UN Chief

Islam Times - As the aggression against Palestinian people continues, the Israeli regime's Foreign Minister says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres isn’t fit to lead the United Nations.

During a news conference at the UN in Geneva, Cohen said: “Guterres does not deserve to be the head of the United Nations. Guterres did not promote any peace process in the region… Guterres, like all the free nations, should say clearly and loudly: ‘Free Gaza from Hamas’.”Israel has previously called for Guterres’s resignation after the UN chief said Hamas’s October 7 attack “did not exist in a vacuum” and was the result of decades of occupation.The number of Palestinian death tolls in the Gaza Strip on Monday reached 11,240, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women.The latest statistics indicate that 29,000 people have been injured as a result of the bombing of this area by the Zionist regime, 70% of whom are children.