Tuesday 14 November 2023 - 22:21

Syrian FM: Racist Israeli Regime Crosses All Red Lines in Gaza

Syrian FM: Racist Israeli Regime Crosses All Red Lines in Gaza
The Syrian Foreign Minister stated that: "The group that slanders human rights and claims that the world is based on international law supports the Israeli regime under any pretext and without any shame."

Al-Mekdad added: "But the people of the world who supported the right of the Palestinian people to return and establish an independent state in their land, or those who recently woke up to the severity of the Israeli regime's crimes, will not accept more lies and deception from America and the West."

He stated that the world today is against the colonial history of Europe and against America's criminal support of Israel, and said: "When Israel deliberately and with the support of the West kills about 12,000 Palestinians, more than half of them are children, the global conscience must wake up."

The number of Palestinian death tolls in the Gaza Strip on Monday reached 11,240, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women.

The latest statistics indicate that 29,000 people have been injured as a result of the bombing of this area by the Zionist regime, 70% of whom are children. 
