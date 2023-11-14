0
Tuesday 14 November 2023 - 22:23

Hamas Rep: Biden Behind Israeli War Room

Story Code : 1095770
Hamas Rep: Biden Behind Israeli War Room
According to Press news agency, Khaled al-Qaddumi, the representative of the Hamas movement in Iran, said at the third session of the World Assembly of the Oppressed in Tehran, focusing on Gaza war and America's support for the Zionist regime, saying: "US President Joe Biden and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken are present in the Israeli war room in Tel Aviv."

Khaled al-Qaddumi stated that the current war is not between Palestine and Israel, but between Islam and arrogance, adding that if Gaza is defeated, it will be Beirut, Amman, Cairo and other places turn too.

The number of Palestinian martyrs has increased to 11,240 martyrs, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women.
