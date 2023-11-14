Islamic Resistance Fires Missiles on US Base in Syria

Islam Times - Explosions were heard in the International Coalition base in the Koniko gas field in northern Deir Ezzor due to an attack with missiles fired by the Islamic Resistance.

This attack is the sixth of its kind on the International Coalition base in Koniko gas field since October 19.Earlier today, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) sources reported that Al-Omar Oil Field, the largest base of the international coalition forces in Syria, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, was subjected to a new attack with drones carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq after midnight on Monday-Tuesday.Yesterday, SOHR reported that International Coalition Forces shot down a second drone with an anti-aircraft missile while attempting to attack the International Coalition base in Kharab Al-Jeir in north-eastern Al-Hasakah.Since October 19, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) documented 36 attacks carried out on Coalition bases in different areas across Syria.