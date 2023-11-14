Islamic Jihad Leader Raises Concerns Over Negotiations on Prisoners

Islam Times - The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, has expressed apprehension that the negotiation approach concerning their enemy’s prisoners and the corresponding reactions may lead the Islamic Jihad movement to step outside the proposed deal.

Al-Nakhalah revealed, in an official statement released on Tuesday, the possibility that the Islamic Jihad Movement could retain its current prisoners under more favorable conditions.In related developments, Abu Obeida, the official spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas’ military wing), affirmed overnight that the Zionist entity is displaying indifference towards the lives of its prisoners, causing delays in finalizing a potential exchange deal.On Tuesday, the Israeli military officially acknowledged the death of a soldier previously held in Gaza. This confirmation came after Hamas movement released a video on Monday featuring Noa Marciano, who identified herself on camera, stating that she had been held in Gaza for four days. The video was dated October 11.Following Marciano’s video, Hamas shared images on social media purporting to be her lifeless body after being killed in an Israeli airstrike.As per a caption accompanying the images, Marciano, aged 19, was killed in an air strike by the Zionist enemy last Thursday.According to Abu Obeida, the Israeli entity has sought the release of 100 women and children imprisoned in Gaza. In response, the Al-Qassam Brigades proposed releasing 50 women and children initially, with the possibility of increasing the number to 70 during a 5-day truce. This exchange would involve the release of 200 Palestinian children and 75 women.The proposed truce includes terms for the release of certain Israeli prisoners in Gaza, accompanied by a ceasefire and the facilitation of relief and humanitarian aid into all areas of the Gaza Strip.However, the enemy’s perceived lack of urgency and concern for the lives of its prisoners has been criticized, notably resulting in the recent death of the prisoner soldier in an Israeli bombing.These developments occur against the backdrop of the ongoing Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip, which has tragically claimed the lives of over 11,500 martyrs, with a majority being children and women.