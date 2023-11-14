0
Tuesday 14 November 2023 - 22:31

Hezbollah Has Prepared What Makes ‘Israel’ Hesitate to Wage an All-Out War on Lebanon: MP Raad

Story Code : 1095774
Hezbollah Has Prepared What Makes ‘Israel’ Hesitate to Wage an All-Out War on Lebanon: MP Raad
MP Raad, in his address while presiding over the opening ceremony of an exhibition and artistic performance commemorating Martyr’s Day in the southern town of Aba, clarified that Hezbollah’s border attacks on Israeli occupation sites are conducted with the primary objective of defending Lebanon and lending support to Gaza.

He emphasized the honor of being part of the axis dedicated to defending Al-Quds, emphasizing that the resistance party determines the opportune time and location for its actions. “We are honored to be part of the axis defending Al-Quds. We decide the suitable time and place of our movement,” he said.

MP Raad further highlighted that the aggression displayed by ‘Israel’ against Gaza serves the purpose of masking its failures rather than achieving any genuine victories. He noted that the prolongation of the conflict signifies that the intended objectives of the war have not been realized.

“As people of the resistance, we have firsthand experience on the battlefield, particularly with this adversary. We have diligently prepared for what is necessary, and we are now exercising our right to defend our homeland, making sacrifices in support of Gaza and in triumph for its people and our cause.” He stated, “We take pride in being part of the initiative to defend Jerusalem, fulfilling our duty and legal obligations on the front lines.”

Raad concluded by asserting, “It has become evident that human rights and democracy are established through strength. When you possess strength, you become masters of democracy and defenders of human rights. However, when you are weak, you face the same fate as those crushed by tanks, left without anyone to bury them.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
14 November 2023
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
14 November 2023
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
13 November 2023
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
13 November 2023
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
12 November 2023
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
12 November 2023
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza
12 November 2023
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
12 November 2023
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
12 November 2023