Wednesday 15 November 2023 - 08:54

Yemeni Army Warns ‘Israeli’ Vessels in Red Sea, Other Place Within Its Reach: Spokesman

Saree confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted sensitive sites in "Eilat", built on the ruins of the occupied Palestinian city of Um Al-Rashrash, just 24 hours after another military operation.

He affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces would begin implementing directives in terms of taking the appropriate measures against any ‘Israeli’ vessel in the Red Sea. Furthermore, he underlined that the Yemeni Armed Forces would not hesitate to target any ‘Israeli’ ship in the Red Sea "or any place within our reach."

Earlier in the day, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi, affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces will defeat the ‘Israeli’ vessels in the Red Sea, vowing to target them whenever the chance is open.

“We are constantly monitoring and searching for any ‘Israeli’ ship in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandib, in particular, and the entire area bordering Yemeni territorial waters,” Sayyed al-Houthi said, adding that “the enemy’s ships are going under the radar by turning off their identification devices in the Red Sea.”

Since the start of the Palestinian Resistance's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the ‘Israeli’ aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni Armed Forces have launched numerous ballistic missiles and drones at ‘Israeli’ occupation sites, in response to the aggression and in support of the Palestinian Resistance.

Yemen has launched long-range cruise missiles and attack drones, as well as ballistic missiles at "Eilat" located in the southernmost region of occupied Palestine.

Earlier on November 9, the Yemeni Armed Forces launched a number of ballistic missiles at several sensitive ‘Israeli’ targets south of the occupied Palestinian territories, including military targets in "Eilat."

Back then, Saree confirmed that the operation "achieved its objectives successfully and resulted in direct hits despite the enemy's attempts to cover it up."

Meanwhile, the Yemeni House of Representatives in Sanaa voted and passed a law "banning and criminalizing recognition of the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity and normalization with it," further setting in stone Yemen's long-standing support for the Palestinian cause.
