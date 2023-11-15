Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader

Islam Times - Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi spoke during an annual event commemorating martyrs, in which he heavily focused on the ‘Israeli’ aggression on the Gaza Strip and the subpar Arab and Islamic response to the ‘Israeli’ acts of genocide against the Palestinian people.

Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted the heinous crimes committed by the ‘Israeli’ occupation against the Palestinian people, which include the bombing of residential areas and hospitals, as well as the killing of thousands of civilians.The Ansarullah leader condemned the deliberate "inaction of Arab states" who have not yet effectively responded to the massacring of the Palestinian people.He slammed those who are "without conscience" who are in "deep comas," amid mounting footage depicting the suffering of Palestinians. Sayyed Al-Houthi said the Gaza Strip is facing an ‘Israeli’ and Arab-led blockade, as the Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing into Gaza has not seen substantial aid pass through it.He emphasized that "no serious efforts" are being made to deliver aid to Gaza."Arab regimes lack seriousness in [mobilizing their efforts] toward Gaza, and they do not have the willingness to do so."In regard to the Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 11, Sayyed al-Houthi pointed to the lack of a purposeful final statement from the event.He further said the summit failed to produce any substantial action as the results of the event only produced "verbal demands.""Are these the capabilities of 57 countries that are home to one and a half billion Muslims, a statement that only holds requests?"The leader said the statement "did not live up to the positions taken by [non-Arab and non-Muslim] countries who severed relation with ‘Israel’."Sayyed al-Houthi said the movement was angered by the Riyadh Season, which saw large music festivals take place, which coincided with the brutal mass murder of Palestinians in Gaza.In contrast to the subpar results of the summit, the Ansarullah leader highlighted the leading "clear and honorable" position that the Yemeni people took in support of Palestine."We announced from the first day, that we stand with the Palestinian people on every level, including military support," Sayyed al-Houthi said, adding that this is the official and popular stance of the Yemeni people."Moreover, he stressed that "had the Yemeni people had a land outlet leading to Palestine, our people would have headed there with hundreds of thousands of freedom fighters ready for direct confrontations with the Zionist enemy."On the operations of missiles and drones launched from Yemen toward ‘Israel’ in support of the Palestinian Resistance in its fight against the occupation, Sayyed al-Houthi said, "An operation by our missile force and drones was carried out yesterday, Monday, against the Zionist enemy."He pointed out that the ‘Israeli’ occupation "was too cowardly to raise ‘Israeli’ flags on its vessels in the Red Sea," and instead "tends to camouflage them, which proves that our decision to target ‘Israel’ was right and efficient."Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces will defeat the ‘Israeli’ vessels in the Red Sea, vowing to target them whenever the chance is open.“Let the whole world know this,” he confirmed.“We are constantly monitoring and searching for any ‘Israeli’ ship in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, in particular, and the entire area bordering Yemeni territorial waters,” Sayyed al-Houthi said, adding that “the enemy’s vessels are going under the radar by turning off their identification devices in the Red Sea.”He vowed that this will not succeed, stressing, “We will search for these vessels and will not hesitate to target them.”Sayyed al-Houthi also stressed that since the very beginning, the US used the carrot and stick policy with Yemenis, once intimidating them and another trying to lure them with something, to no avail.Since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the Yemeni Armed Forces were the first faction of the Axis of Resistance, other than Hezbollah, to target ‘Israeli’ occupation sites. Yemen has launched long-range cruise missiles and attack drones, as well as ballistic missiles at "Eilat" located in the southernmost region of occupied Palestine.Earlier on November 9, the Yemeni Armed Forces launched a number of ballistic missiles at several sensitive ‘Israeli’ targets south of the occupied Palestinian territories, including military targets in "Eilat", the Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced.Saree confirmed that the operation "achieved its objectives successfully and resulted in direct hits despite the enemy's attempts to cover it up."The spokesperson emphasized that the Armed Forces will continue to carry out military operations in support of the Palestinian people's just cause until the ‘Israeli’ aggression against the Gaza Strip ceases.Meanwhile, the Yemeni House of Representatives in Sanaa voted and passed a law "banning and criminalizing recognition of the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity and normalization with it," further setting in stone Yemen's long-standing support for the Palestinian cause.