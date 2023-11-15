0
Wednesday 15 November 2023 - 11:16

Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features

"One of the important works of Ayatollah Mohammad Hossein Tabatabai in the midst of the invasion of imported and foreign ideas was intellectual jihad and the formation of a strong intellectual base with an aggressive structure," Imam Khamenei said in a meeting with organizers of the International Congress in Honor of Ayatollah Tabatabai.

Principles of Philosophy and the Method of Realism and Tafsir al-Mizan, written by Allameh Tabatabai, are examples of this scientific jihad, Imam Khamenei said.

His Eminence considered the second outstanding feature of Allamah to be the practice of moral teachings instead of just presenting moral content.

Allameh Tabatabai, despite all his scientific aspects, was a soft-spoken, humble, warm, charming, and eloquent person in friendly and public interactions, Imam Khamenei said.

Allameh Tabatabai was not as well-known during his lifetime as he is now, and thanks to his sincerity, Allameh Tabatabai's character and works will be known more day by day in the country and the world, he also added.

Ayatollah Allameh Seyyed Mohammad Hossein Tabatabai was an Iranian scholar, cleric, and philosopher, one of the most prominent thinkers in modern Shia Islam.
