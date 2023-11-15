0
Wednesday 15 November 2023 - 20:41

UNICEF Warns of Devastating Situation in Gaza: Nowhere Safe for One Million Children

Story Code : 1095957
UNICEF Warns of Devastating Situation in Gaza: Nowhere Safe for One Million Children
Catherine Russell made the remarks in a statement released on the agency’s website on Wednesday following her visit to Gaza.

"Today I visited the Gaza Strip to meet with children, their families, and UNICEF staff. What I saw and heard was devastating. They have endured repeated bombardment, loss, and displacement. Inside the Strip, there is nowhere safe for Gaza’s one million children to turn," Russel said.

The UNICEF chief went on to say that more than 4,600 children have reportedly been killed, with nearly 9,000 injured in Gaza, adding that "Many children are missing and believed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings and homes” due to ‘Israeli’ strikes in populated areas.

She further noted that newborns in need of specialized care have died in one of Gaza’s hospitals as power and medical supplies run out due to the criminal blockade imposed by the ‘Israeli’ regime.

Russell also said that in the neonatal ward of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, “tiny babies were clinging to life in incubators, as doctors worried how they could keep the machines running without fuel."

Elsewhere in her remarks, Russell warned that “The intermittent opening of Gaza’s border crossings to shipments of humanitarian supplies is insufficient to meet the skyrocketing needs,” adding that with winter around the corner, the need for fuel could become even more acute.

She also reiterated her call to ensure that children are protected and assisted, as per international humanitarian law, and to implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the blockaded territory.

‘Israel’ waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 11,250 Palestinians have been martyred in the strikes, most of them women and children, and more than 29,000 others have been injured in the ‘Israeli’ strikes.

‘Tel Aviv’ has also imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
China
China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Biden
15 November 2023
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
15 November 2023
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
15 November 2023
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
14 November 2023
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
14 November 2023
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
14 November 2023
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
13 November 2023
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
WHO Says Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Ceases Functioning as Medical Facility
13 November 2023
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
12 November 2023
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023